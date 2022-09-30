Cedric Tillman Underwent The ‘Tua Tightrope’ Surgery On Ankle In Hopes Of Speedy Return

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman recently underwent successful surgery on his left ankle, in hopes of a quick return from his high-ankle sprain, according to sources.

The Vols wideout missed last week’s game against Florida with the injury suffered against Akron. Tennessee went on to beat the Gators and propel the Vols in the rankings with others stepping up in the absence of Tillman.

Volquest were first to report the surgery.

The bigger question is how long Tillman will be out, with Tennessee on a bye week, before heading to Baton Rouge to play LSU on October 8th. If the offense is going to continue putting up these type of numbers, quarterback Hendon Hooker would certainly love to have his number one target back for this upcoming slate in October.

Thanks to the results from Tua Tagovailoa’s 2018 surgery, the procedure has been used more often for athletes hoping for a quicker return to the field. The recovery time has greatly improved over the years with team’s using this technique.

Tagovailoa had the procedure done twice over a two year period, first in 2018 after the SEC title game against Georgia. Then in 2019, Tua injured his other ankle against Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, opting to have the same surgery, returning 21 days later. The Vols coaching and medical staff are hoping for the same type of result for Tillman.

Here’s How The Procedure Is Performed

Josh Heupel had this to say on Wednesday when asked about Tillman’s status.

“Not right now. Obviously, we are a long way away from game time. We are hopeful that he will continue to make progress and be available when we go down there (to LSU).”

We are still nine days away from the Vols taking the field at LSU, so there is optimism within the building that Tillman could play. If not, he could be held out in hopes of a return against Alabama on October 15th.