Tennessee’s Ben Joyce Is Throwing 103 MPH Fastballs

Tennessee baseball has a pitcher this year that’s routinely hitting 103 mph on the radar gun. And we already know what you’re thinking. ‘When’s his Tommy John surgery scheduled?’ Well, he underwent the procedure already that caused the right-hander to red shirt his freshman year, so now all we can do is pray he stays healthy because this kid could be an all-time great.

Tennessee's Ben Joyce hit 103.5 mph on Wednesday night 😳 That's faster than all 720,637 pitches thrown in the majors last season. (H/T @CodifyBaseball) 🎥 @PitchingNinjapic.twitter.com/txM7BCr2oL — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) February 24, 2022

When fans of baseball ask why hitters aren’t going the other way, this clip is a major reason we see the one-dimensional style of hitting we do. These hitters don’t have a shot in hell when a guy can hurl 103.5 mph heaters and then drop 90 mph changeups on your head. Might as well send one hitter after another to try and touch it to get one out the yard.

The only comparison, stuff wise, we can think of is New York Mets’ future Hall of Famer, Jacob deGrom. Sitting well over 100 mph on his fastball with picture-perfect mechanics, yet the injury bug still bites him often. Obviously we’d love to see a young gun sling it through a farm system and mow down big leaguers with this type of force for years to come, however our worries wouldn’t be unwarranted.

Provided we get a healthy Ben Joyce throughout the next couple seasons at Tennessee, baseball is looking at a future no. 1 overall pick. According to scouts, control has been a bit of an issue for the 6-foot-5 hurler — we’ll give him a pass, though. The kid can barely get into a bar, which means he’s got some time to work on his craft. That stuff will play though!