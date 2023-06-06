Tennessee Woman Tries To Hire Hitman Via ‘Online Killers Market’ To Kill Wife Of Man She Met On Match.com

Videos by OutKick

Ma’am, did you even think to do a Google search for ‘Online Killers Market’ before offering money to someone at that site to (allegedly) hire a hitman?

A Knoxville, Tennessee woman is facing charges for a scheme to hire an online hitman to kill the wife of a man she met on Match.com, according to court documents filed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Government officials say Melody Sasser tried to use the dark web for her hitman employment search. That allegedly led her to ‘Online Killers Market’ which offers “hitman for hire” type services that typically call for hitmen to do hacking, kidnapping, extortion, disfigurement by acid attack and sexual violence.

Melody Sasser is accused of paying $10,000 on Online Killers Market/ WVLT

Sasser, based on documents, was given a price tag of $9,750 for the job, which she offered to pay through Bitcoin.

Let’s get to the documents the government has presented in the Sasser case:

The Feds say they have tracked down Bitcoin transactions that have Melody Sasser’s fingerprints. The Feds say they have phone records. The Feds say they have all the digital evidence and now it’s time for Melody to answer to a charge of trying to hire a hitman to kill the wife of a guy she met on Match.com.

It’s a wild story, but it’s a story as old as time.

Woman falls in love online and she thinks the only way to be with her man is to off the wife.

Allegedly.