Tennessee Will Be Without Star WR Cedric Tillman Against LSU

BATON ROUGE- Tennessee will be without one of its top offensive playmakers on Saturday against LSU. After missing the Florida game, wide receiver Cedric Tillman will not be available for the Vols, as he continues to rehab his ankle.

The Vols star wideout missed the previous game against Florida with the injury suffered against Akron.

Tillman underwent successful surgery over two weeks ago on his left ankle. He was hoping for a quick return from his high-ankle sprain. The Vols receiver had the ‘Tua Tightrope’ procedure done on his left ankle.

Heading into a pivotal matchup with LSU on Saturday, Tennessee receivers will be tested by the Tigers secondary, without Tillman to takeaway some of the attention.

Unfortunately for Tillman, the high-ankle sprain takes time to recover from. But the Tennessee staff is hopeful for a return against Alabama next weekend. Tillman has been out of the ankle boot this week. He is working hard on his rehabilitation in hopes for a return, but these types of injuries are hard to gauge.

Hendon Hooker passed for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns against Florida. That was the first game without Cedric Tillman on the field. We will see if the Vols can duplicate those numbers on Saturday against LSU.

