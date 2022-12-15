4* College Football Recruit Fools Everybody With Elaborate, Confusing Commitment Involving All-Time Fake Out

Tennessee football received a big commitment on Wednesday night, but it took awhile to find out. Arion Carter had everybody on the edge of their seats.

His commitment ceremony included one of the lengthiest fake outs in recruiting history.

Carter, a four-star linebacker from Smyrna, Tn., is a top-three player in the state and a top-15 player at his position. He stands 6-foot-1, 215 pounds with a lot of room to grow and develop.

His tape speaks for itself.

Carter did it all for his high school and garnered a lot of interest along the way. He received offers from 41 different schools from Austin Peay, Lehigh and Cal-Berkeley to Florida, Oregon and Penn State.

In the end, Carter was deciding between Tennessee, Alabama and Ohio State after visiting all three programs over the course of the last two months. While he was considered a lean toward the Vols, each of the finalists stood a chance at landing his commitment.

That is what made his announcement so particularly painstaking— especially for the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes.

Carter held a commitment ceremony at his high school on Wednesday evening. Friends and family packed the gym and awaited his decision.

It took awhile for Arion Carter to pick Tennessee.

At first, Carter reached to his left, grabbed the Tennessee hat, and started to put it on his head. But then he put it back down. Was he going to snub the Vols?!

From there, Carter went down the line. He first put his right hand under the table and kept it there while grabbing both the Ohio State and Alabama hats with his left.

Neither hat made it very far before Carter threw them aside.

At that point, he revealed what he was hiding under the table. It was another hat.

WAS THERE A FOURTH SCHOOL THAT SNUCK IN AT THE LAST SECOND?!

No, there wasn’t. Carter pulled out a different Tennessee hat and put it atop his head.

Arion Carter had everyone tricked for a second pic.twitter.com/g6ZF544FMx — zach ragan (@zachTNT) December 14, 2022

It took a minute, and the coaches in Knoxville, Columbus and Tuscaloosa’s hearts must have been racing, but Carter committed to head coach Josh Heupel and the Volunteers. The amount of commitment fake outs has increased over the last few years, but this one might take the cake.

He had everybody fooled!