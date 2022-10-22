Tennessee Vols Are Having FUN Today And Making Sex Jokes Along The Way

updated 1 Comment

Everything is coming up Tennessee Volunteers right now.

One week after toppling Alabama, the Vols are manhandling UT Martin. Tennessee scored 52 points in the first half, QB Hendon Hooker is setting so many records it’s impossible to keep up, and Rocky Top is ROLLING.

Which means it’s the perfect time for a sex joke on Twitter!

Tennessee football Twitter account makes subtle sex joke

Love it. Clean, crisp, subtle and always a crowd-pleaser. You really can’t ever go wrong with a “nice” after the number 69 is written or said.

Guaranteed to get at least a chuckle out of everyone, even the stiffest of people out there.

Anyway, the Vols are unstoppable right now.

The offense can’t stop putting up monster numbers, Hooker is quickly becoming the Heisman favorite, and it would take a pretty mammoth collapse at this point to keep them out of the College Football Playoffs.

Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee Volunteers crushed UT Martin.
Tennessee Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker had himself a day against UT Martin. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

I mean, take a look at some of these records already broken today …

Most points in the first half (52), most consecutive games with a touchdown pass for Hooker (19), and five straight games scoring at least 35 points.

The Vols are a juggernaut right now, and a NICE one at that. Have a day!

college footballSex JokeTennessee VolunteersUT Martin

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply