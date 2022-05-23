SEC Baseball Awards Announced, Tennessee’s Tony Vitello Wins Coach Of The Year

The SEC has announced the winners of its 2022 baseball awards, given out at the end of the regular season. Tennessee’s Tony Vitello was voted coach of the year, while Dylan Crews of LSU and Sonny DiChiara of Auburn were Co-Player of the year.

Tennessee racked up honors with Chase Dollander being named SEC Pitcher of the Year and Drew Beam as SEC Freshman of the Year. Dollander was 8-0 this season and lead the SEC with a 2.30 ERA, while Beam was tied for second in the SEC with eight wins and had a 2.73 ERA.

LSU’s Dylan Crews led the SEC with 61 runs scored and is second with 67 RBI, while also leading the SEC in home-runs with 16. Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara was second in the SEC with a .382 batting average and leads the league in slugging (.782) and on-base percentage (.561).

Here are the All-SEC teams.

First Team All-SEC

C: BT Riopelle, Florida

1B: Sonny DiChiara, Auburn

2B: RJ Yeager, Mississippi State

3B: Trey Lipscomb, Tennessee

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

SP: Chase Dollander, Tennessee

SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia

RP: Tyler Guilfoil, Kentucky

DH/UT: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

2B: Ryan Targac, Texas A&M

3B: Jacob Berry, LSU

SS: Josh Day, Missouri

OF: Wyatt Langford, Florida

OF: Spencer Jones, Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Rock, Texas A&M

SP: Chase Burns, Tennessee

SP: Drew Beam, Tennessee

RP: Blake Burkhalter, Auburn

DH/UT: Brandt Belk, South Carolina*

DH/UT: Austin Bost, Texas A&M*

Freshman All-SEC Team

Chase Burns, SP, Tennessee

Drew Beam, SP, Tennessee

Brady Tygart, RP, Arkansas

Hunter Elliott, SP, Ole Miss

Hagen Smith, SP, Arkansas

Carter Holton, SP, Vanderbilt

Hunter Hines, INF/OF, Mississippi State

Blake Burke, 1B/OF, Tennessee

Brandon Neely, P, Florida

Devin Futrell, SP, Vanderbilt

Michael Braswell, INF/P, South Carolina

Dylan Ray, RP, Alabama*

Chris Cortez, RP, Texas A&M*

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Blake Rambusch, Auburn

SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky

OF: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

P: Connor Noland, Arkansas

The SEC Tournament will begin on Tuesday morning in Hoover.