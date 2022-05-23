SEC Baseball Awards Announced, Tennessee’s Tony Vitello Wins Coach Of The Year

The SEC has announced the winners of its 2022 baseball awards, given out at the end of the regular season. Tennessee’s Tony Vitello was voted coach of the year, while Dylan Crews of LSU and Sonny DiChiara of Auburn were Co-Player of the year.
Tennessee racked up honors with Chase Dollander being named SEC Pitcher of the Year and Drew Beam as SEC Freshman of the Year. Dollander was 8-0 this season and lead the SEC with a 2.30 ERA, while Beam was tied for second in the SEC with eight wins and had a 2.73 ERA.
LSU’s Dylan Crews led the SEC with 61 runs scored and is second with 67 RBI, while also leading the SEC in home-runs with 16. Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara was second in the SEC with a .382 batting average and leads the league in slugging (.782) and on-base percentage (.561).
Here are the All-SEC teams.
First Team All-SEC
C: BT Riopelle, Florida
1B: Sonny DiChiara, Auburn
2B: RJ Yeager, Mississippi State
3B: Trey Lipscomb, Tennessee
SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss
OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee
SP: Chase Dollander, Tennessee
SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia
RP: Tyler Guilfoil, Kentucky
DH/UT: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State
1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss
2B: Ryan Targac, Texas A&M
3B: Jacob Berry, LSU
SS: Josh Day, Missouri
OF: Wyatt Langford, Florida
OF: Spencer Jones, Vanderbilt
OF: Dylan Rock, Texas A&M
SP: Chase Burns, Tennessee
SP: Drew Beam, Tennessee
RP: Blake Burkhalter, Auburn
DH/UT: Brandt Belk, South Carolina*
DH/UT: Austin Bost, Texas A&M*
Freshman All-SEC Team
Chase Burns, SP, Tennessee
Drew Beam, SP, Tennessee
Brady Tygart, RP, Arkansas
Hunter Elliott, SP, Ole Miss
Hagen Smith, SP, Arkansas
Carter Holton, SP, Vanderbilt
Hunter Hines, INF/OF, Mississippi State
Blake Burke, 1B/OF, Tennessee
Brandon Neely, P, Florida
Devin Futrell, SP, Vanderbilt
Michael Braswell, INF/P, South Carolina
Dylan Ray, RP, Alabama*
Chris Cortez, RP, Texas A&M*
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State
1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Blake Rambusch, Auburn
SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky
OF: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee
P: Connor Noland, Arkansas
The SEC Tournament will begin on Tuesday morning in Hoover.