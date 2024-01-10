Tennessee Titans Missed The Playoffs But They Are Getting Free Overrated Sandwiches For Helping Steelers Make Playoffs

Videos by OutKick

The Tennessee Titans may not be playoff-bound, but lucky them, they’ve got some of the most overrated sandwiches in America coming their way because of how they helped the Pittsburgh Steelers make the playoffs.

The Titans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, which allowed the Steelers to eke into the postseason. So, as thanks, famed Pittsburgh sammich spot Primanti Bros. is sending some sandwich kits down to Music City as thanks.

Lucky them… they probably would’ve preferred some Amazon gift cards or one of those fruit bouquets you give someone who you only kind of know after their aunt dies.

Frankly, if they were going to send sandwiches to anyone who helped the Steelers, maybe send a box to Trevor Lawrence. That last drive was terrible. More than deserving of a Primanti Bros. Sandwich.

The Primanti Bros. sandwich: one of America’s most flawed sandwiches. (Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Titans Will Get The Privilege Of Eating Some Flawed Sandwiches

If you’re unfamiliar with Primanti Bros. allow me to enlighten you: take two slices of Italian bread, pick a meat, throw on some tomatoes and coleslaw, then top it with french fries.

For some reason, this is regarded as revolutionary. I don’t get it and never have, and the Titans are about to be let down in a big way.

First of all, the Primanti Bros. sandwich is inherently flawed. I know Yinzers don’t want to hear this but it’s true. The Italian bread isn’t robust enough to hold up to the slaw, tomatoes, and french fry grease. If all those ingredients needed to be put together, they should’ve taken a page out of the Italian beef or French dip playbooks. Those sandwiches are purposes built to be dunked or dipped in liquid, and both of them hold up great.

The Primanti Bros. sandwich just turns to mush.

There’s nothing particularly exciting about Primanit Bros. It’s not one of those sandwiches that winds up being bigger than the sum of its parts. It’s a normal sandwich with fries on it. Even if you’ve never had one you know what that tastes like. It’s fine, but not worth paying the UPS prices to have the ingredients shipped to you.

Plus, the Titans are about to get an inferior version of a Primanti Bros. sandwich. I’m sure they can all figure out how to assemble the sandwich on their own — again, it’s not exactly rocket science — but it will never be as good as one that came right out of the kitchen.

So, now they’ll be getting inferior versions of an overrated fundamentally flawed sandwich and they completely whiffed on the playoffs.

Man, Mike Vrabel might be happy to get out of town…

