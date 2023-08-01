Tennessee Titans Use Uniquely Dirty Punishment For Players Who Fight In Practice

Videos by OutKick

Fighting in practice as a member of the Tennessee Titans is a very bad idea.

NFL camps are underway, guys are knocking the rust off and players finally have the opportunity to blow off some steam on the field.

As we all know, there’s a handful of fights that happen every single year during camp. We’ve already seen several so far, including a rather large one from the Cleveland Browns.

It is HIGHLY-ADVISED you don’t throw a punch if you’re on Mike Vrabel’s squad. If you do, the sand pit awaits your arrival.

Titans use sand pit to punish players who fight. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans use sand pit to punish players who fight.

The team has a legit sand pit in a corner of the practice field where Vrabel banishes players who are dumb enough to throw a punch, according to The Tennessean. Players banished to the sand pit are required to finish their workout routines in what is likely hot sand that’s been cooking in the summer sand. Vrabel has no regrets about his methods because fighting is “dumb sh*t” in his mind.

“That’s dumb sh*t that hurts the team. Might as well practice those things now and make an emphasis of go as hard as you want, but don’t throw a punch. Don’t be a second guy or retaliate. We might as well practice the way we’re hopefully gonna play,” the Titans head coach explained to the media, according to the same report.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel doesn’t tolerate fighting. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel doesn’t tolerate fighting.

This is a genius punishment idea. It doesn’t actually cause any harm, but it would be insanely annoying. Anyone who has ever done a beach workout knows working out on sand is awful.

It feels like your legs are chained to the ground. There’s nothing about working out on sand that is fun. For some reason, people seem to romanticize the beach and sand.

I’m here to tell you that it’s all a lie. The body is disgusting after a workout on sand. You know what sand does when it’s wet or on something sweaty? It sticks. It sticks to places you might not have even known exist.

Then, you have to hit the shower and it feels like you’re literally rubbing sandpaper when trying to wash it off. Does any of that sound worth it to just throw a punch?

Titans coach Mike Vrabel punishes fighting with a sand pit. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Of course not. It sounds like the biggest pain in the butt imaginable. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Throwing a punch and landing in the sand pit is about as stupid as it gets. Vrabel should think about joining the Marines. Sounds like he’s cut from the same cloth as a drill sergeant.