Tennessee Titans LB Harold Landry Suffers ACL Tear

The Tennessee Titans suffered a major loss on defense.
Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday’s practice, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
He totaled 12 sacks, 75 combined tackles and 22 quarterback hits in 2021 — recording 31.0 sacks, 41 tackles for loss, and 66 QB hits since being drafted in 2018.
TITANS LOCK UP ONE OF THEIR OWN, INK HAROLD LANDRY TO EXTENSION
Landry signed an extension with Tennessee over the off-season with a four-year, $87.5 million deal.
The second-round pick has started every game for the Titans the past three seasons and proved a consistent contributor in an oft-inconsistent Titans defense that struggles to reach opposing QBs.
Landry was named to his first Pro Bowl last season.
