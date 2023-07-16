Tennessee Titans’ Acquisition Of DeAndre Hopkins Has Zero Impact On Their Super Bowl Odds

Videos by OutKick

The Tennessee Titans made a big move on Sunday afternoon, agreeing to sign free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But Las Vegas oddsmakers don’t care at all. According to DraftKings Sportsbook Super Bowl odds, the Tennessee Titans began the day at 80-1 (+8000) to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

After adding Hopkins, their odds remained at 80-1 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

This isn’t terribly surprising. DeAndre Hopkins is a very good player. But he’s never played on a team that made any noise in the NFL postseason.

In fact, Hopkins has never made it past the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Twice with the Houston Texans (2016 and 2019), Hopkins won a Wild Card game. But his career playoff record is 2-4.

Of course, Hopkins isn’t the reason that he hasn’t had playoff success. Spending his career in Houston and Arizona is.

Still, the lack of change to the Titans odds suggests that no one is rushing to the window to place Super Bowl bets on Tennessee. At least not anyone capable of moving a line.

He certainly makes the Tennessee Titans a better team today than they were yesterday. But are they ready to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills in the AFC?

Are they better than the Baltimore Ravens or Los Angeles Chargers? How about even the Miami Dolphins or the Cleveland Browns?

Las Vegas says no. DraftKings has all of those teams with better odds to win it all than Tennessee. They don’t even have the best odds in the AFC South. That distinction goes to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In fact, there are just two AFC teams that Vegas believes have a worse chance to win the Super Bowl: divisional rivals Houston and Indianapolis.

There’s potential betting value on the Tennessee Titans to win the Super Bowl after acquiring DeAndre Hopkins

Which actually might make Tennessee a decent value at the 80-1 number. They’re in a division with arguably two of the worst three teams in the NFL.

That’s four games against bottom-feeders. They also face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, another of the four teams with worse Super Bowl odds.

Throw in games against the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers and the Titans schedule doesn’t look particularly intimidating.

That gives them a shot to reach the playoffs and then, who knows?

I’m not saying the Tennessee Titans are going to win the Super Bowl. But I think they are better than 80-1, which implies just over a 1% chance.

I’d certainly rather bet them at 80-1 than Jacksonville at 25-1. And I certainly don’t hate Tennessee at +350 to win the AFC South, either.

Even without DeAndre Hopkins, I liked Tennessee as a potential value bet in NFL futures markets.

With him, I like them a little bit more.