Tennessee Reporter Kasey Funderburg Allegedly Fired After Discovery Of Racist Tweets From Teenage Years

University of Tennessee sports reporter Kasey Funderburg has reportedly been fired after tweets showing her writing racist slurs were discovered. The tweets date back to 2013 and 2014 when Funderburg was 16 or 17 years old.

According to Funderburg’s LinkedIn account, she held positions as both an on-air talent at VFL Films and a sideline reporter for Vol Network Radio. Her VFL Films profile page is deleted from the Tennessee athletics site. Funderburg has also made her Twitter and Instagram accounts private and removed any mention of VFL Films and the Vol Network from her bio.

According to sources, Kasey Funderburg’s tweets came to light after she called out the popular troll account Richard G. West, which is a well-known account in the Tennessee sports world. West has duped many people on Twitter, including ESPN following the Vols’ win over Alabama.

Tennessee will wear black uniforms against Kentucky this Saturday. West shared the news along with a racist comment saying the university would be asking fans to paint their faces black for the game.

Tennessee will be announcing Dark Mode for the 7pm matchup this Saturday against Kentucky.



All fans will be asked to wear black clothes and paint their face all black as well. pic.twitter.com/c8Apha7KMU — Richard G. West (@RGW_News) October 24, 2022

Kasey Funderberg Twitter Trail

Funderburg reportedly quote tweeted West’s tweet explaining that fans shouldn’t fall for the fake news and that it was a hurtful comment.

After Funderburg’s tweet denouncing the racist joke gained traction, another Twitter user discovered tweets from 2013 and 2014 allegedly showing Funderburg writing the n-word. After sharing screenshots of Funderburg’s tweets she was reportedly fired from her positions in Knoxville.

A user by the name ‘Vol Fan’ started a petition on Change.org to bring Funderburg back to Vol Network. The creator of the petition claims Funderburg was 14 years old when she posted the alleged racist tweets. At the time of this writing, 117 people have signed the petition.

OutKick reached out to Kasey Funderburg for comment but has not heard a response. This story will be updated if a response is received.