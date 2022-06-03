Tennessee Releases Renderings For Baseball Stadium Renovations And It Looks Fantastic

The Tennessee baseball program has been dealing with a major problem over the last few years, but are now prepared to fix it. Lindsey Nelson Stadium has been in need of renovations for a while, and now the school is preparing to make it one of the premier ballparks in college baseball.

After previously announcing plans to upgrade the stadium, Tennessee has released the full renderings of what this project will look like. The common complaint over the last few years has been capacity at the stadium, which happens when the team becomes one of the hottest tickets in college baseball.

Ever since Tony Vitello has stepped foot on Tennessee’s campus, the product on the field has continued to improve, leading to an appearance in the College World Series last season. In 2022 the Vols have taken it a step further during the regular season, capturing 53 wins and attracting huge crowds in the process. The stadium needed improvements and not just some duct tape on a few areas, it needed an overhaul, so that’s exactly what is happening.

There have been ongoing discussions between athletic director Danny White and Tony Vitello on how to make Tennessee more attractive to the fans, while also bringing up the capacity numbers which currently sit at 4,283. Now, the Vols will be able to bring more fans into the stadium, while giving them a first class experience. The new renovations will also include suites, a new custom left field porch area, club seats and much more.

Danny White released a statement on social media, which also allows fans secure a spot in the stadium and donate to the athletic departments ‘Tennessee Fund’.

“In order to deliver the best stadium experience, we need to understand fan demand and fan preference.”

