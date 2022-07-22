Tennessee Receives Notice Of Allegations Stemming From Jeremy Pruitt Scandal, Wife Involved

KNOXVILLE- The Tennessee football program has received the Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, stemming from the investigation into Jeremy Pruitt and his staff.

In the documents, the NCAA says that Jeremy Pruitt and staff gave players cash and extra benefits throughout his time at Tennessee. It also says his wife Casey Pruitt was involved, paying more than $15,000 in car payments and housing money for a Volunteer player over a 2 1/2 year period. This also includes members of the previous staff that were fired from the school.

The notice says that Jeremy’s wife provided $500 cash payments on 25 different occasions to an unknown player, while also providing a $1,600 payment to an unknown player for a security deposit and initial rent payments.

In other infractions, the NCAA says Brian Niedermeyer and Bethany Gunn arranged impermissible benefits for a visit.

“For July 24 through 26 unofficial visits during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, the football program, including Gunn and Niedermeyer funded the visits and Felton, Gunn and Niedermeyer knowingly planned and arranged the visits, which provided approximately $2,057 in impermissible recruiting inducements to football prospective”

The Allegations also include a number of cash payments from Jeremy Pruitt, including a $3,000 payment in cash to a student athlete for past medical bills. The report list over 32 instances of players or potential recruits taking gifts or cash from university employees.

There are 18 violations that would be categorized as Level-1 violations. The allegations also say ‘It is alleged that on nine separate weekends from July through November 2020, during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, the football program, including Brian Niedermeyer (Niedermeyer), then assistant football coach, and Bethany Gunn (Gunn), then director of recruiting, funded approximately $12,173 in impermissible recruiting inducements and unofficial visit expenses for six football prospective student-athletes and their respective family members and individuals associated with the prospective student-athletes (IAWP) to visit the Knoxville, Tennessee, area’

As I first reported on this story two years ago, the university had a working relationship with the local hotel to provide the benefits to players and would also take care of the bills with either cash drop offs or payment after the visit concluded.

From January 2019 to December 2020, Jeremy Pruitt, Bethany Gunn and another recruiting assistant are alleged to have provided over $11,223 in impermissible benefits to players or recruits. On 14 other occasions, Bethany Gunn is alleged to have provided a total of $5,480 in impermissible benefits to an unknown person for the Tennessee Spring Game, Fan Day and also 12 home football contests, ranging from 2018-2021.

It’s also alleged from September 2018 to March 2021, Shelton Felton, Bethany Gunn, Brian ?Niedermeyer, Jeremy Pruitt and/or Casey Pruitt paid approximately $23,260 in impermissible benefits to recruiting inducements and extra benefits.

‘During this time period, it is alleged that Jeremy Pruitt provided $6,000 in cash for a down payment on a vehicle. On two occasions during May 2019, C. Pruitt and/or Niedermeyer arranged for and/or provided approximately $1,600 in cash payments to for a security deposit and initial rent payment for to relocate to the Knoxville, Tennessee, area. The total value of the impermissible benefits was approximately $3,200.’

Some of the most interesting parts of this story, which I previously discussed is how Tennessee was doing this during the Covid period, knowing how tight the NCAA was wanting schools to be on visits. It should come as no surprise about the money part of this situation, off you’ve been following along in the past.

As part of the summary from the NCAA, they conclude that Bethany Gunn lied to them about money being directed towards impermissible benefits.

“During her January 7, 2021, interview, Gunn knowingly provided false or misleading information to the institution when she reported that she only used her own money to fund the impermissible inducements provided to then prospective and enrolled student- athletes”

We are continuing to update the story.