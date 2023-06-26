Tennessee QB Joe Milton III Was Talk Of The Manning Passing Academy Before He Even Threw A Pass

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III drew a crowd at the Manning Passing Academy before he even showed.

There was his name card above a chair at the MPA Media Day last Friday underneath Joe Guidry Stadium at the Nicholls State campus in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Throngs of reporters formed a pocket around the Milton spot. Frantically, they threw out questions:

“Will Joe Milton be here? When is Joe showing up? Has he cancelled? Is he still throwing tonight?”

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III fields questions at the Manning Passing Academy on Friday at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. (Photo By OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau).

Finally, Milton showed. He is expected to do that and more for the Volunteers in the 2023 season as their starting quarterback – again. Milton actually was named Tennessee’s starter entering the 2021 season after transferring from Michigan over Hendon Hooker, who had transferred in from Virginia Tech.

Joe Milton III Was Tennessee’s Starting QB In 2021 Briefly

Milton completed 11 of 23 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown and rushed 14 times for 61 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-6 win. After completing 7 of 12 passes for 50 yards and rushing five times for 54 yards against Pittsburgh, though, he injured his ankle in the second quarter. Hooker took over, and Joe Milton never started again until 2022.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Neyland Stadium on September 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tennessee, before getting injured. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After Hooker injured his knee in the 63-38 loss to South Carolina on Nov. 19, Milton again became the starter. He completed 11 of 21 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown in a 56-0 win over Vanderbilt. Then Milton showed a glimpse of the future against No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

He completed 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-14 win and took MVP honors.

“This is just another opportunity to showcase my talent,” Milton said Friday at the MPA before heaving some bombs at the Friday Night Lights quarterback competition that people are still talking about. “Showcase what I bring, showcase what Tennessee’s working on, and just put my front foot forward.”

He did that.

Joe Milton Sets College Football On Fire With Crazy Deep Ball At Manning Passing Academy, But Fans Need To Curb Expectations

Milton first just enjoyed being around NFL quarterback legends Archie Manning and his two-time-each Super Bowl winning sons Peyton, the former Vol, and Eli, who went to Ole Miss like his dad. Peyton won Super Bowls with Indianapolis and Denver, while Eli won two with the New York Giants.

Manning Passing Academy Opportunity For Joe Milton III

“The aspect of just being around them is probably the best part,” he said. “You don’t get too many opportunities like that.”

Milton hopes to pick up in the 2023 season against Virginia on Sept. 2 where he left off in the Orange Bowl, a game that Hooker attended to support Milton and his teammates. He did not play, though, because of the injury.

“I played that game for him and Tennessee and for my family as well,” Milton said. “He put in a lot at that position for Tennessee. I hope to do the same. I’m a perfectionist, and I work for everything.”

Peyton Manning Ready for Joe Milton III Era

And Peyton Manning can’t wait.

“He was throwing with my son Marshall (last Thursday), and I mean 40 yards is like a little flick for him,” Manning said of Milton. “Just a warm-up. Had a good visit with him. I’ve enjoyed getting to know Joe. He texts occasionally. Pull hard for him, and boy really proud of him coming in last year after Hendon’s injury. He kept things together and a great bowl win.”

Manning believes the momentum Milton established in the Orange Bowl win will be critical going into this season.

“A bowl win can do so much for a quarterback’s confidence, especially going into his first year really as a starter,” he said. “So, I can tell Joe’s confident excited about him having a great senior year.”

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau joined OutKick as an SEC columnist in September of 2021 after covering LSU and the Saints for 17 years at USA TODAY Louisiana. He has been a national columnist/feature writer since the summer of 2022, covering college football, basketball and baseball with some NFL, NBA, MLB, TV and Movies and general assignment, including hot dog taste tests.

A New Orleans native and Mizzou graduate, he has consistently won Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) awards since covering Alabama and Auburn at the Mobile Press-Register (1993-98) and LSU and the Saints at the Baton Rouge Advocate (1998-2004). In 2021, Guilbeau won an FWAA 1st for a game feature, placed in APSE Beat Writing, Breaking News and Explanatory, and won Beat Writer of the Year from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA). He won an FWAA columnist 1st in 2017 and was FWAA's top overall winner in 2016 with 1st in game story, 2nd in columns, and features honorable mention.

Guilbeau completed a book in 2022 about LSU's five-time national champion coach - "Everything Matters In Baseball: The Skip Bertman Story" - that is available at www.acadianhouse.com, Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble outlets. He lives in Baton Rouge with his wife, the former Michelle Millhollon of Thibodaux who previously covered politics for the Baton Rouge Advocate and is a communications director.

