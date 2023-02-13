Tennessee Lawmakers Continue To Push For Monday After Super Bowl To Be Recognized As Holiday

Videos by OutKick

Some Tennessee lawmakers want to see the Monday after the Super Bowl become a holiday.

So it turns out at least a few lawmakers have their constituents’ best interests in mind.

It was recently reported that politicians in Tennessee were working on a bill that would swap Columbus Day with the Monday after the Super Bowl. Considering nothing of note happens the Sunday before Columbus Day, and we all know what unfolds on the drinking and spicy food-eating fronts on Super Bowl Sunday, this is a good trade.

However, it’s now being reported that they’re working on the final version of this bill, which simply adds a holiday to the state’s calendar.

Tennessee lawmakers now say their upcoming final version of a bill to make Super Bowl Monday a state holiday wouldn’t replace Columbus Day.



Instead, Super Bowl Monday — the day after the big game — would be an additional holiday in Tennessee. — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) February 11, 2023

That’s a good call. Columbus Day is radioactive in the sense that it offends people whether we have it or not. May as well keep it on the books since canning it would just mean a different batch of people would be angry.

Tennesseans may be able to stay home on Monday after the Super Bowl if their lawmakers can pass a new bill. (Getty Images)

Tennessee Is Fixing A Major Blindspot On The Calendar

I can’t believe it’s 2023 and we only have one state in this fine union is wild. It has to be one of the least productive days of the year, so why not just write it off?

Another option could be to move an existing holiday to Super Bowl Monday, and President’s Day could be that holiday. Folks are taking the wrong Monday in February off, and surely George Washington and Abe Lincoln would be fine with this. They seem like they were cool dudes and would’ve been big football guys had it been invented at the time.

There’s an added twist to this story: the bill was introduced by two Democrats. Senator London Lamar and Representative Joe Towns Jr. are the fellas behind what should be a slam-dunk piece of legislation.

I feel like there are a lot of people who would fight this bill based on its pro-sports fan agenda. For the anti-“sportsball” morons, we could get them on board by calling it anything thing other than Super Bowl Monday. Let’s call it “Inclusivity Day” and those idiots will hop on board.

They’ll be happy about celebrating one of their favorite buzzwords. Meanwhile, the rest of us can nurse hangovers and stay within striking distance of our home bathroom facilities.

