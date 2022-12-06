Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt Signs NIL Deal With Hyatt Hotels, Will Aid With Orange Bowl Expenses

If there was an NIL partnership that fit perfectly, it would be between Hyatt Hotels and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. Well, the deal was finally struck, with Hyatt’s teammates also benefiting from the NIL opportunity at the upcoming Orange Bowl.

Since catching the attention of the college football world, especially his five touchdown performance against Alabama, Hyatt has become the leading receiver in the country. Hyatt has 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns, making him the frontrunner for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best wide receiver.

Jalin Hyatt #11 of the Tennessee Volunteers. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Jalin Hyatt’s Deal Will Benefit His Tennessee Teammates

The deal with Hyatt Hotel and Resorts will also ease the travel expenses for the families of each Tennessee football player. The Vols were selected to play Clemson in the Orange Bowl, which will take place in Miami. Thanks to the NIL partnership, Hyatt Hotels will also be giving hotel credit gift cards to each player, which will help with travel expenses for families wanting to attend.

“This Hyatt-Hyatt collaboration is more than a natural fit and it brings us all together when it really matters,” Jalin Hyatt said in a statement. “The World of Hyatt team gave me the ability to create a deal that benefited my teammates and our families. That’s real, as those are the people I care about the most. Knowing my teammates’ families will all have help to be at the game, and that they are being cared for on the road is amazing.”

It’s good to see that his NIL deal will also help his teammates, given it is so expensive for families to travel to these games. Now, with the hotel credit, it’s one less thing to worry about as the Orange Bowl draws closer.

As he continues to produce on the field, Jalin Hyatt still has a decision to make about his future at Tennessee.

Written by Trey Wallace

Wallace started covering the SEC in 2012, as the conference landscape was beginning to change. Prior to his time in Knoxville, Wallace worked in Nashville for The Read Optional, where he first produced content that garnered national attention. His passion for sports is evident in his work and has led him to break some of college football’s biggest stories. His social media reach and natural podcast proficiency continue to make Wallace one of SEC’s most trusted sources.

