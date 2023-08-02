Videos by OutKick

College football is back and there is a realistic possibility that the landscape of the 2023 season could come down to one game between Tennessee and Georgia. No one knows what is going to happen this fall, and scenarios change daily, but November 18 is slated to be a big day.

Four Tennessee Volunteers fans got VERY lucky.

(Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On that day, the Volunteers will host the back-to-back reigning national champions. The Bulldogs expect to be undefeated at that point. It is possible that the home team enters that weekend without a divisional loss.

Should that be the case, Georgia and Tennessee might decide the SEC East. In turn, that game might decide which team plays for an SEC Championship and/or which team gets a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Regardless of whether either of those things come to fruition, the game in Knoxville on the third Saturday in November will be a hot commodity. Bulldogs fans travel unbelievably well and Volunteers fans are going to sell out Neyland Stadium.

Tickets are going to go for big bucks on the second-hand market. They already are!

As of this writing, the cheapest tickets are selling for:

$273 on SeatGeek

$272 on VividSeats

$314 on StubHub

Should the season go as many people think, those prices will only continue to skyrocket.

Tennessee fans capitalized on a big mistake to get cheap seats.

To get ahead of the boom, one fan presumably did his or her best to relist a pair of tickets for $500. It ended in total disaster.

Instead of listing the two lower bowl tickets for $500, they sold for $5.00.

Which one of you dumbasses meant to sell your tickets for $500 each and sold them for $5 pic.twitter.com/Dwp4WKaESY — Christie (@christie0106) July 28, 2023

Maybe the tickets were listed at $5.00 each on purpose and someone with deep pockets who cannot attend that game was trying to spread the love. Proooooobably not.

Oof.

To make the listers feel better, they were not the only ones! Tickets in the same section on the opposite end sold for $6.00— when they were likely intended to go for $600.

Pretty sure the maths there pic.twitter.com/gkGHZvAe5L — Christie (@christie0106) July 29, 2023

Got em in my wallet now🤝🏼🤣 pic.twitter.com/PYA4Alxkw9 — Matson Hoge (@Matsonhoge) July 28, 2023

Oof again.

Four very lucky Vols fans will be able to watch their team play the reigning champs from decent seats for the price of two in-stadium beers, with fees. On the flip side, two very unlucky Vols fans lost a decent chunk of money on tickets that could have netted them a pretty significant profit.