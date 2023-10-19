Tennessee Football Social Media Team Delivers Epic Troll Job Of Texas A&M ‘Yell Leaders’

Videos by OutKick

If you’ve been paying attention to the social media departments around college football this season, you’ve seen a number of memorable videos celebrating wins. Coming off the win over Texas A&M last Saturday, you can now enter Tennessee’s crew into that elite squad.

After every win, usually the content creators put together a video that celebrates the victory, while also taking jabs at the opposing team. Honestly, this is something I look forward to every Sunday from video departments around college athletics.

I want to hear from you. Send me the best video recaps you see around college football and we’re going to start ranking them every week for the remainder of the season. Email your suggestions to Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com and let’s celebrate the work of these content creators!

The videos some schools have put out this season would win a short-film competition. There is a difference though in the theatrical videos put out to recap a win, and a troll job to the opposing team. This was the case for Tennessee on Wednesday night, as they went after the Texas A&M ‘Midnight Yell Practice’ that occurred last Friday in Knoxville.

I have to give credit where it’s due, and the Vols content department deserves it for this video, trolling the Aggies. Don’t forget, this is all in the spirit of fun, so don’t take it personal if your football team is the victim of one of these videos.

College Athletics Content Creators Are Delivering Masterpieces

I noticed a trend in after the 2019 season that has paid off for the fans, and it started with the LSU Tigers. I’m certainly no expert, but what we saw from the LSU creative staff during the Joe Burrow national title season was unmatched at the time. Obviously, the Tigers athletic department purchased some expensive cameras, along with a talented crew to shoot the memorable footage.

This video of Joe Burrow running out of the tunnel in Tiger Stadium was something I’d never seen before, with a creative twist. According to one publication, LSU’s twitter account had “48 million video views and 265 million impressions on the social platform from September to December.”

So, I don’t know if we have LSU to thank for the investment into better cameras and content creation, but we’ve seen schools follow the Tigers path.

Here are a few examples from the 2023 season so far.

This is just a small example of the incredible job these content creators on college campuses have done this season, and there’s still over two months remaining in the season.

So, if you’re sitting around and enjoying these epic troll jobs or cinematic game recaps, you can thank the folks who are certainly not getting paid enough for their work.

In this case, Tennessee’s team did a marvelous job at trolling the Aggies. Keep the content coming, it only makes the college football experience better.