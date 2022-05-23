Report: Tennessee Finally Removes NIT Banner From Basketball Arena

Tennessee has decided to spruce up the basketball banner selections inside Thompson Boiling Arena, after celebrating decades of NIT appearances. It’s common knowledge that Vol fans have made a fuss about having the single banner hanging in the arena, but that has come to an end, according to RockyTopInsider.

After making the last four NCAA Tournaments, the basketball program needed some extra room to showcase their recent achievements, so goodbye NIT, for now. Rick Barnes has turned the Tennessee program into a national figure during his time in Knoxville, so taking down a banner that draws laughs is the right thing to do.

According to photos taken by Ryan Schumpert, Tennessee has included the 2022 SEC Tournament Championship onto the existing banner, after winning it for the first time in 43 years this past season.

After failing to reach the Sweet-Sixteen this past season, the Vols have reloaded the roster with an abundance of talent, most recently adding 5-star Julian Phillips to the roster, along with additional pieces to the team. The Vols will return Zakai Zeigler, Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi, Olivier Nkamhoua, while also adding BJ Edwards at the point guard position.

I think it’s safe to assume that Rick Barnes will have this team setup for another SEC run next season and maybe they can add a few more pieces to the banners hanging above the court.

If anything, thank goodness they got rid of the NIT banners.