Zakai Zeigler’s Family Lost Everything In A Fire And Now Tennessee Fans Are Ready To Help

Sometimes in life things can hit you when you’re least expecting it, which was the case for Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler this past weekend. According to Rick Barnes and the school, Zeigler’s family home caught fire in the New York area on Saturday and they lost everything in the process.

The unfortunate events have caused heartache for the beloved Tennessee guard, who has captured the hearts of fans this season with his passionate play on the court and story of how became a Vol. He has taken on the role as the key player off the bench for this group, becoming a huge problem for opposing teams this season.

But the news that he received over the last few days were tugging at his heart Tuesday night in Athens, especially after he was able to see his mom for the first time since the fire, Rick Barnes said postgame.

“It’s been a really tough couple days for Zakai, after that fire. This was the first time all year he hasn’t looked like Zakai that we’ve known since day one. It’s been a very emotional day, He saw his mom here for the first time since the fire. But, it’s been a tough couple days for him.”

Barnes was asked after the game about when he found out that Zeigler was going through this, mentioning that he talked with him Sunday morning at the facility and he didn’t look like his normal self.

“All I know is when I saw him on Sunday he looked like he hadn’t been in bed all night and he said he was up till 5 or 6 in the morning. Think about it, he loves his family to death and his dad, they were there and again they just lost it all. I actually asked him, ‘how about you’ and he said ‘I got what I have here coach and he’s obviously really concerned about his mother and extended family because it happened so suddenly.

“He’s been through a lot, but he never shows his emotion, but today he did,” Barnes said. “At halftime it was a very emotional time, nothing from anything that was said, just the fact that he’s extremely competitive and knows he didn’t play very well, never looked like he was In-sync at all. He was locked in during shootaround, but he did have a chance to see his mom before the game and I think the emotion of that just overwhelmed him. You could just tell he wasn’t himself.”

The outpouring of support from Tennessee and college basketball fans around the country was on display during the game, minutes after the SEC Network told the story of what happened. It was a frenzy on social media from fans wanting to know how to help and raise money for his family during these difficult times.

Josiah-Jordan James has been there for his teammate since he first heard the news, and knows a little about what he’s going through. Just last year, James found out his family home in Charleston burned down, so he’s just trying to help in anyway needed for his roommate.

“Those are memories that he’s made in that place and it’s just gone. I’ve gone through what he’s gone through and I know it’s really tough, but, like I said, when it happened to me, players and coaches they really really lent a helping hand. They gave me space but also comforted me if that makes sense. It wasn’t the first and only thing they wanted to talk about, and I know he doesn’t want to talk about it a lot so I just try and keep him distracted and try to keep a smile on his face and know that I’m always there for him no matter what.”

If there is one thing that stands out about the Tennessee fan base, it’s the drive to help. We’ve seen numerous times over the years where fans have contributed to charities or personal stories that involve either an athlete or just a fan who wears the color orange. This time it will be no different, as I expect the Vols fan base to take this fundraising challenge and run with it, knowing how much they care for their own.

Rick Barnes was asked postgame about the fundraising efforts to help the Zeigler family and he mentioned that they should have details hopefully tomorrow. But for now, Zakai’s mom will be in Knoxville with her son as they sort through this tragic accident.

“We can and we’ll have details tomorrow when we get back. Like I said, his mom came down tonight, she’s here and she’ll head back to Knoxville. We will have more details on exactly what, our administration did a terrific job once they got the news on it and got after it and been doing what they have to do to get things in order so that we can help.”

The school did ask us to let folks know that they are hoping to put together this fundraising effort through the basketball program and that there was no need to start any type of GoFundMe pages. Everyone that wants to contribute will have the opportunity once Tennessee launches it, which should come in the next 24 hours or so.

Tennessee fans are known for being one of the most vocal and outgoing base in the country, so expect this fan base to do all they can to help pick this family up during their time of need.

That’s just what they do.

We will keep you updated on the school’s fundraising plans on Wednesday.