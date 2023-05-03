Not Just A Pass Rusher: Tennessee Defensive Lineman Knocks National Anthem Out Of The Park

Videos by OutKick

Tennessee defensive lineman Elijah Simmons might have a career outside of football once his playing days are over. Known for his ability to get after a quarterback, the 340-pound monster is also a singer, which he showed off Tuesday night by singing the national anthem.

Before Tennessee took the field to play Wofford, head football coach Josh Heupel threw out the first pitch, acting as the opener co-headliner for the Vols pregame fun. Before a crowd of over 3,000 fans clad in orange, Elijah Simmons grabbed the microphone and showed off his vocal skills. Singing the national anthem, it was obvious that Simmons certainly had more skills than his tackling ability.

The redshirt-senior from Memphis has appeared in 32 games during his time at Tennessee, with six starts. He first caught the eye of Tennessee fans during his recruitment, when a video surfaced of the 340-pounder throwing down a one-handed dunk.

But this isn’t a surprise to anyone inside the football complex any longer, with other videos showing him hitting the res-center basketball court on occasion. It should also be noted that Simmons used to sing at his former high school, Pearl-Cohn.

Josh Heupel Throws First Pitch, Also Takes Up For Vols WR’s

Josh Heupel is known to have a good arm, just ask Oklahoma fans. But he’s also good at making fools out of defensive coordinators with his play-calling. This was certainly the case in 2022, as the Vols had one of the highest scoring offenses in the country. Heupel has also produced NFL talent, which we saw during the Draft this past weekend.

But, there was talk of his offensive playmakers not being able to transition to the NFL, due to the offense he runs. When a local reporter asked Heupel if he was frustrated with the narrative about how it benefits or hurts his players, he brought out the numbers.

“Over the last three cycles or three drafts, we’ve had five wide receivers (drafted),” Heupel said. I’ve had more wide receivers drafted in the last three years than any other college coach. I think that speaks to what we’re doing, how we’re developing those guys. Those guys understanding coverages, concepts, but also how to beat man coverage. That can be press. That can be off technique.”

Tennessee Football Coach Josh Heupel And Baseball Coach Tony Vitello Chat Before Tuesday’s Game. Courtesy Of Tennessee Athletics

In terms of his former offensive players making it in the NFL, Heupel made it clear that guys like Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman or even Velus Jones Jr. have all the ability to make it at the next level.

“That doesn’t just happen by accident,” Heupel added. “I think what we do does translate in how those guys have been developed.”

As for Elijah Simmons, if football doesn’t work out down the road, Tennessee has given him every opportunity to share his vocal harmony.

Some things you just can’t teach.