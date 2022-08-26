NCAA Clears Tennessee WR Bru McCoy

After a long few months, the NCAA has cleared Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy to play. The NCAA granted McCoy, a USC transfer, a waiver. In doing so, McCoy is now allowed to suit up for the Vols’ opener on September 1st.

All of this comes following McCoy’s offseason transfer from Los Angeles to Knoxville. He ran into a few eligibility hurdles along. Now that the NCAA has cleared McCoy, Tennessee can finish off their game plan for the team’s opener versus Ball State.

McCoy’s Status Was Up In The Air

The McCoy news comes just five days after USC released a statement to OutKick pertaining to their involvement in the process. In the statement, USC’s administration said they had been nothing but helpful throughout.

“USC has – consistent with NCAA rules – promptly and accurately responded to all requests from the University of Tennessee related to the eligibility of Bru McCoy. At no point since Bru entered the transfer portal in January have we objected to him being made immediately eligible to play at Tennessee. The issue of Bru’s eligibility ultimately rests with the NCAA, and we wish him the very best.”

The Volunteers now have their wide receiver and the NCAA drama is in the rear-view mirror.