Tennessee Baseball Has Accomplished Two Of Its Goals On The Redemption Tour, With One Big One Remaining

“We didn’t set out too many goals when we got the job, but that was one of them,” Vitello added. “There’s a blueprint there for how he did things and how some other guys had success. So you want to copy that, and you also want to see Vol Nation — Hoover is very happy that Vol Nation was here.”

But this baseball team is not satisfied with SEC titles, they want redemption in Omaha. But to get the opportunity to prove folks wrong, they must get there first and it won’t be easy. There’s something about this team though, the ability to continue battling around the outside noise, even after dropping two games in Lexington a few weeks ago. This team has shown that when adversity strikes, they become even closer, which is one of the factors that has gotten them to this point.

But even as they celebrated on the field in Hoover, you could tell that this group was ready to get back to Knoxville and start preparing for the NCAA Tournament. They hadn’t been home in over twelve days, but still wanted to take a moment and soak it in with the thousands of fans that made the trip.

Drew Gilbert summed it up best when discussing how this team wants to finish out this season, knowing the next two weekends will determine if they will have a shot at redemption in Omaha.