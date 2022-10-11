Alabama/Tennessee Tickets Are Outrageously Expensive

People hoping to attend the Alabama/Tennessee game better be ready to shell out a lot of money.

The #3 Crimson Tide travel to Knoxville this Saturday to play the #6 Volunteers, and ticket prices are off the charts.

As of Tuesday morning, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek with fees included costs $467. For just under $500 you can sit in the upper deck of Neyland Stadium.

Tickets on the 50-yard line are easily going for north of $1,000 on SeatGeek.

Alabama/Tennessee tickets are incredibly expensive. (Credit: SeatGeek)

The most expensive ticket currently for sale for the game in Knoxville costs nearly $18,000, and it’s not even a great seat. For the price of a car, you can sit behind one of the end zones.

It’s hard to imagine someone is actually going to shell out that kind of cash.

It’s not hard to understand why tickets to the game are so expensive. Both teams are undefeated, in the top six in the AP Poll and for the first time in decades, it feels like the Volunteers might actually give the Crimson Tide a game.

In fact, a lot of people think Tennessee is a very sexy upset pick, despite the fact the Crimson Tide are -7.5 favorites.

How much do Tennessee/Alabama tickets cost? (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Fans will find out Saturday afternoon at 3:30 EST when the teams take the field in Knoxville. For those of you hoping to go, be ready to open your wallet.