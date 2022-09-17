Temple Expected To Turn To Kurt Warner’s Son

E.J. Warner, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, is expected to start at quarterback for Temple this afternoon.

The Owls offense is looking for a spark after scoring just 14 points across the season’s first two games. Warner, a true freshman, saw his first action of the season in last weekend’s win of Lafayette. Now, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Temple will hand Warner his first career start.

In his debut, Warner completed 14 of 19 passes for 173 yards. He added two touchdowns. D’Wan Mathis started but was replaced by Warner in the second quarter.

Temple Hosts 2-0 Rutgers Saturday Afternoon

The Owls are in their first year under coach Stan Drayton.

Warner will likely have his hands full with a Scarlet Knights defense that’s given up just 28 total points through the season’s first two weeks. Rutgers currently sits at 2-0, while Temple has a 1-1 mark.

Last fall Warner played in Phoenix for Brophy Prep. As a senior, the 6’0, 190 pound QB threw for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Warner Family Genes

Coach Drayton obviously hopes the apple doesn’t fall from the tree with E.J. Warner. Dad Kurt spent 12 seasons in the NFL. He guided the St.Louis Rams to a Super Bowl championship and was twice named league MVP.

Following his career, Kurt Warner was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rutgers and Temple are slated to kickoff at 2 pm EST.

