GRAPHIC CONTENT: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Savagely Beaten In Gym Ambush

WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine had to be rushed to a hospital after a gym beatdown.

The famous rapper was at an LA Fitness in South Florida when multiple men were captured on video appearing to jump and beat him Tuesday. Eventually, Tekashi was able to walk away under his own power, but was clearly in very bad shape.

He was immediately taken to the hospital after police and EMTs responded to the scene, according to TMZ. Tekashi 6ix9ine suffered injuries to his face, jaw, ribs and back.

WARNING: You can watch the videos of the attack below but we warned the footage is DISTURBING and VIOLENT.

Tekashi 6ix9ine brutally attacked.

The famous rapper has been under a spotlight ever since he cooperated with authorities in order to get out of prison early and gave information on gang members.

His information led to the arrest of at least Nine Trey Bloods members, according to TMZ. It’s not known if that’s what sparked the brutal attack, but it would seem that it’s very possibly an explanation. At the very least, his cooperation with the feds has to be considered.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro told TMZ he plans to reach out to the federal government in order to make sure the rapper gets protection. Given the situation that unfolded in Florida, he clearly needs it.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine attacked in Florida gym. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

It’s unclear as of publishing whether or not Tekashi 6ix9ine is still in the hospital or has been released. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.