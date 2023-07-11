Teenage Girl Accused Of ‘Hate Speech’ After Protesting Transgenders In Illinois YMCA Locker Room: Report

Videos by OutKick

A 16-year-old girl who voiced her concerns about sharing the girl’s locker room with transgender individuals at her local YMCA is being accused of hate speech.

The teenage girl simply wanted a comfortable and safe place to change at her local gym, yet according to reports, the YMCA, a Christian youth organization, can’t even provide that these days.

The situation unfolded last April when Springfield YMCA SPY swim team member Abigail Wheeler walked into the girl’s locker room to change and noticed a couple of biological males sitting in the locker room, according to the story her father told podcast host Jeanne Ives.

The head coach of the swim team, Alex Totura, was made aware of the situation but told Wheeler that there was nothing he could do about it. Other parents voiced their own concerns at the monthly meeting, but the local YMCA CEO Angie Sowle said there was nothing they could do about biological men undressing in the girl’s locker room.

OutKick podcast host and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who experienced the same situation having to share a locker room with biological male Lia Thomas, shared Wheeler’s story on Twitter.

16-yo girl banned from YMCA and kicked off her swim team for opposing a naked male in their locker room.



And to make matters worse, her older sister had to go through the exact same thing with Lia Thomas. But it's "not really happening"….https://t.co/3cxtf6oldS — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 9, 2023

One logical step was for parents to request that the trans individuals use private bathrooms to change instead of exposing themselves to minors in many cases, but the YMCA denied that request, according to Wheeler’s father.

READ: 17-YEAR-OLD FEMALE SPEAKS AT CITY COUNCIL MEETING AFTER CALIFORNIA YMCA IGNORED CONCERNS OVER TRANSGENDER WOMAN IN LOCKER ROOM

YMCA Ignores Teenage Girl’s Concern About Sharing Locker Room With Transgender

The YMCA later canceled a planned parent meeting over the issue, but Wheeler and another teammate decided to hang signs at the Y that read “Women’s Rights,” “Biological Women Only,” and “Safe Sport.”

“SafeSport” is a U.S. nonprofit authorized by Congress that is dedicated to end physical, emotional and sexual abuse in sports.

Wheeler’s father claimed that when she told her coach that she had made the signs he accused her of “hate speech” while allegedly telling her she’s “not allowed to participate with the swim team” anymore.

The Springfield YMCA denied Wheeler was kicked off the team and said she left on her own accord in a statement.

“The statement that the swimmer was removed from the Y and prevented from participating on the swim team is false. She left the swim team and the YMCA on her own,” a spokesperson with the YMCA said.