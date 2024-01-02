Teenage Darts Pro Luke Littler Is Already The Athlete Of The Year

Videos by OutKick

Luke Littler has the opportunity to become the No. 1 darts player in the world. And he’s only 16 years old.

Making his debut at the PDC World Darts Championship, the teenage phenom is already one of the best sports stories of the new year. On Tuesday, he defeated 2018 champion Rob Cross to advance to the finals.

A Cheshire, England, native, Littler is now the youngest person to reach the tournament final.

“It is crazy to even think I am in the final on my debut,” he told Sky Sports. “I was happy to win one game and now I can go all the way. It’s not easy. You are playing Rob, he is a world champion who won on debut. I’ve got no words.”

Luke Littler Takes Darts World By Storm

In case you’ve never watched the World Darts Championship, the scene is absolutely electric.

There’s excitement, there’s drama, there are pyrotechnics!

The annual competition takes place every year over the Christmas and New Year holidays. Always at the Alexandra Palace in London, Renaissance paintings line the walls. And for no reason at all, fans show up in the most outrageous costumes they can find.

Let’s quickly scan the crowd, shall we?

“It’s an amazing atmosphere and a chance to get drunk. It’s like a football match, without any of the hostility,” fan Richard Sampson, dressed as a ghostbuster, told CNN. “You’re not supporting anyone; you’re just cheering when something good happens. The sport is secondary.”

No doubt these passionate fans will lose their minds as Luke Littler takes the stage in hopes of becoming the darts champion of the world and owner of the coveted Sid Waddell Trophy — just a couple weeks shy of his 17th birthday.

As for Littler, though, he’s treating it like any other match.

“I’ll be doing what I’ve been doing,” he said. “In the morning I’ll go for my ham and cheese omelette and then come here, have a pizza and then prep on the board. That is what I’ve done every day.”

What a legend.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.