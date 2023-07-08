Teen Says TikTok Convinced Her She Was Transgender, Warns Of Growing Danger

Videos by OutKick

Ash Eskridge, a biological female who transitioned to male at 16 before de-transitioning earlier this year, told the New York Post that TikTok — and COVID — is to blame for the current transgender movement amongst teenagers.

The brunette, who reversed course in April, told the Post that trendsetters on the popular app wrongfully convinced her that she was transgender.

“I saw TikTok videos by influencers saying how that transitioning saved their life,” said Eskridge, adding that she became depressed when she was 12 and started “leaning” on the platform for an escape.

“I was struggling and wanted it to save my life, too,” she told South West News Service.

Teen blames TikTok for brainwashing her into identifying as transgender

TikTok has always been a brainwashing app — like most of them, if we’re being honest — but the COVID pandemic didn’t help.

According to the Post, Ash spent hours scrolling through social media during the pandemic, where viral hashtags such as #transgender and #trans have since amassed a staggering 21.5 billion and 59.6 billion views, respectively.

Not-so-shockingly, that tends to wear on our youth.

“Being transgender is definitely a TikTok trend that all began around 2020,” she said. “I notice that the demographic it most affects is teen girls around 12 to 14, as they’re the most vulnerable since they aren’t matured yet.”

Eskridge opined that just 1% of trans teens on TikTok are actually transgender, adding that the rest are simply “influenced.”

Despite her parents’ obvious concerns, Eskridge legally changed her name to “Greysen” and started taking testosterone and dressing like a boy.

When he voice started to change — and hair started to grow — she started to feel “unnatural.”

“My breaking point was when I had a dream that I was a girl,” she continued. “I thought, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’”

Transitioning leads to mental health issues

This past April, Eskridge chose to de-transition, reverting to female with the support of her parents.

Eskridge admitted she was struggling with mental health during her brief period of being a transgender, but once she reverted back, all her mental problems “were gone.”

The family has now become staunch advocates for better mental health care for teens, while also demanding the law require an age limit of 18 to get gender-affirming care.

“Through her journey, [Ash] has come to realize the dangers of having chemical or surgical intervention as an adolescent,” her parents told the Post.

Shortly after de-transitioning, Eskridge decided to combat the TikTok wave head on by posting a video of her own story. It’s since amassed over 2 million views.

In the post, the teen admits she struggled with drug use, self-harm and suicidal ideation before realizing it was all a mistake.

“Once I de-transitioned, all my mental problems were gone,” she said at the end of the viral post.

Bottom line: maybe Elon Musk’s rate limits aren’t such a bad thing after all.