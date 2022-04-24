Tee-rrifying: Family Sues Golf Course After House Was Hit By 700 Golf Balls

A flurry of flying golf balls turned into a million-dollar lawsuit for the Tenczar family in Kingston, Massachusetts.

Living next to the Indian Pond Country Club, the Tenczars (Erik and Athina) decided to take legal action against the golf course after their home saw nearly 700 golf balls attack their residence.

“We’re always on edge. It’s been emotionally taxing on us,” said husband Erik Tenczar.

After years of structural and emotional damage, including shattered windows and dented railing, the family took Indian Pond to court over the losses and a jury at Plymouth Superior Court sided with the Tenczars, which led to a roughly $4.9 million payday.

“Honestly, if you have all these houses on a course, I assumed it was safe,” said wife Athina Tenczar.

The Tenczars’ legal representation released a statement, explaining that the barrage of golf balls led to a living hell for the family.

“They bought what they thought was their dream house,” lawyer Bob Galvin told The Boston Globe. “And it became a nightmare for them.”

