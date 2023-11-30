Remember The Hit ‘Ted’ Movies? There’s Now A Prequel Series Coming Out, And It Looks Hilarious

Videos by OutKick

“Ted” fans have some more content coming their way.

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane was the genius behind two “Ted” films with Mark Wahlberg about a teddy bear that comes alive. The R-rated comedies feel like something that could never be made in 2023 thanks to the woke outrage mob.

We’re no longer allowed to laugh. If you find anything funny, then it’s straight to prison for you and your family.

Obviously, that’s sarcasm, but overall, I’m sure you all get my point. The woke mind virus has done a great job of killing comedy.

Seth MacFarlane is releasing a “Ted” prequel series on Peacock. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Seth MacFarlane shares “Ted” prequel series trailer.

Fortunately, MacFarlane is back with a prequel series on Peacock titled “Ted” that looks pretty entertaining. Check out the trailer below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think? I think it looks great, and the fact it’s on streaming means there shouldn’t be any restrictions on mature content like language. You can’t have a “Ted” prequel series unless it’s going to be targeted towards adults just like the movies.

The specific plot of the prequel is described as follows:

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

Seems like it fits perfectly with the two smash hit movies. More than anything, people want great comedy like we used to get. There used to be at least a couple solid comedies a year, and then there were some great hits like “Superbad” and “The Hangover” that took the comedy world by storm.

That’s simply not the case anymore. A great comedy is about as rare as a unicorn sighting these days. Hollywood would prefer to lecture and protect groups of people than laugh at everyone – as it should be, of course.

A “Ted” prequel series will air on Peacock in January. (Credit: Peacock)

Hopefully, the “Ted” prequel brings the heat just like the movies did. Take no prisoners, be vulgar, be inappropriate and above all else, be fun. You can check it out starting January 11 on Peacock.