Ted Cruz Rep Says Daughter Is ‘Okay’ After Police Called To Home

Police were called to the home of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz after receiving a call about a medical emergency involving a teenage girl on Tuesday.

First responders arrived at Cruz’s home in the River Oaks neighborhood in Houston around 8 p.m. local time. According to KTRK, police received a report of a 14-year-old girl with self-inflicted stab wounds to her arms.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said his 14-year-old daughter is okay after police were called to his home in Houston Tuesday night. https://t.co/3oetHxVp3A — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) December 7, 2022

Cruz does have two daughters — ages 14 and 11 — who were home at the time.

One person was taken to the hospital and received treatment, however, the patient’s name has not been released.

There hasn’t been any word on whether or not Sen. Cruz was home during the incident.

The senator himself has yet to comment on the incident, but a representative did release a statement on his behalf.

“This is a family matter and thankfully their daughter is okay,” the representative told various media outlets in a statement.

“There were no serious injuries. The family requests the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time.”

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).