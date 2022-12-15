Teams Will Run Wild in Miami Ohio vs. UAB

Miami Ohio vs. UAB

Not all bowl games are going to be between top-notch teams. This is one of those games that we see a pair of squads most people aren’t going to be excited about. Both teams had a 6-6 record and only one of them will come out on top with a winning record after this one. While it may not be super exciting, it is the only game in town on Friday morning and that doesn’t mean we need to bet it, but I like the opportunity.

Miami Ohio has won three of its past five games and its past two games. However, they haven’t played in roughly a month, so how much rust is on the squad after that long of a layoff? It is always hard to tell in advance but I’d expect them to struggle to get things going in the first half of the game offensively. They already don’t have a spectacular offense with their high in rushing yards in a game by a player at 171 and passing yards at 244. They are probably a better rushing team than they are as a passing team. That’s also the way that they likely attack UAB in this game. UAB allows 170 rushing yards per game so that is a bit of an opportunity for them to attack.

UAB has only won two of their past five games, but their opponents have been better than what Miami Ohio has faced. The edge that UAB has in this game is their offensive prowess. They absolutely churn out the yards on the ground and can attack as needed. Miami has a solid enough defense and probably is worse in the secondary than in the rushing defense. I think that the way UAB goes about this game has to be to start with getting the passing game established. Once they open that up a bit, they can probably get the running game going against Miami. As I mentioned with their opponent, UAB also hasn’t played in almost a month.

There are a few ways to look at this game, but I think the best way is to go after the total. While the offense could be rusty to start the game, I think they can both establish what they need to in order to get adjusted quickly. I am going to take the over in this game. UAB can rack up points and I expect Miami to be able to get their running game going. Take over 44.5 points.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024