Team USA’s Thomas Bordeleau Gave His Mom A Shoutout On Hot Mic Before Faceoff

The IIHF World Junior Championship is well underway, and things have been clicking for the Americans. Team USA center Thomas Bordeleau seemingly wanted to make sure his mom was aware of the team’s success, giving her a shout out prior to USA’s recent matchup with Sweden.

A referee’s microphone, caught a quick message between player and mama Bordeleau before the puck dropped.

"What's up, Mom?" 😂



Thomas Bordeleau says hi to his mom before puck drop.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/cydq6U0D2i — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 15, 2022

Prior to the game, referee Kyle Kowalski let Bordeleau know that he’d be wearing a microphone for the broadcast. Kowalski’s pregame heads up enabled Bordeleau to lean in and drop a message that lacked creativity, but probably would’ve caught Zach Wilson’s attention.

Bordeleau, a former Michigan Wolverine who was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in 2020, was likely in a great mood because of how the tournament’s started for Team USA.

Team USA has been on fire during the World Junior Championships. (Photo by Andy Devlin/ Getty Images)

The Americans beat the Swedes 3-2, which capped off the team’s undefeated preliminary round. Team USA has been finding the back of the net at an unreal clip, outscoring their opponents 22-4. So much offense helped them breeze to the top of the Group B standings.

They’ve got a quarterfinals matchup on Wednesday where they’ll faceoff against Czechia.

In Group A, Canada — featuring likely first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Connor Bedard — is the top dog, going 4-0 and outscoring opponents 27-7.

Bedard has been impressing with highlight reel goals including this quick-release gem against Finland (below).

This is an Auston Matthews-type release by Connor Bedard 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hWgP8echZC — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) August 15, 2022

The World Junior Championships are typically held over New Years, but the tournament was canceled last winter due to a COVID outbreak. The summer 2022 edition of the IIHF World Junior Championship is being held in Edmonton, Alberta.

