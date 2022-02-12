Team USA Men’s Hockey Pulls Off First Victory Against Canada In 12 Years

Videos by OutKick

For the first time in 12 years, Team USA Hockey took a commanding lead in its group on Saturday with an impressive 4-2 win over Canada.

Yahoo Sports reports it’s the Americans’ first win over their northern rivals since the Vancouver Games in 2010.

Captain Andy Miele had a goal and an assist, while goalie Strauss Mann made 35 saves for the U.S. (2-0-0), which took over first place in Group A ahead of Canada (1-1-0).

David Desharnais (51) of Team Canada and Brock Faber (14) of Team United States in action during the Men’s Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group A match between Team Canada and Team United States on Day 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Indoor Stadium on February 12, 2022, in Beijing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images).

“We didn’t back down from their physical play,” Miele said. “I love the way our team responded. I’m so proud of this group. We took a beating. They kept on going forward, we kept on coming back at them and got the outcome that we deserved.”

ESPN reports that Canada struck first just 1:24 into the game. It was after U.S. forward Ben Meyers turned the puck over at center ice and a misplay to prevent a block that Canada got the early 1-0 lead. The U.S. took the lead with 1:16 left in the first period.

The Americans made it 3-1 just 2:37 into the second by using their forecheck to force Canada goalie Eddie Pasquale into a turnover.

ESPN reports the Americans preserved their lead through Canada’s 5-on-3 power play late in the third period, and Team USA went on to beat Canada 4-2 in their Beijing Olympic men’s ice hockey preliminary round showdown.

The Americans close out the preliminary round Sunday against Germany, while the Canadians play host to China.

