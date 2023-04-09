Team Total Play in Colorado vs. Anaheim

Videos by OutKick

Avalanche vs. Ducks, 8:30 ET

After an off day for everyone in the NHL, the league returned to action on Saturday and saw every team have a game. Now just four squads are playing on Easter Sunday. The season is winding down, but we still have the opportunity to make some cash over the next week. We took home a nice win yesterday. Let’s hope we can get there again today.

The Avalanche shouldn’t have much difficulty in this game considering they are one of the best teams in the league and the Ducks are one of the worst. Currently, Colorado sits in first place within the division and are one of the few threats to win the Stanley Cup this year. They are currently on a four-game winning streak and looking to keep this stretch rolling as they head into the playoffs. Their offense has been sharp lately getting at least four goals in all four of these wins. Considering the Ducks allow 4.08 goals per game I’d think that the Avalanche have yet another chance to put up at least four on the board. The Avalanche have played two games so far this year against the Ducks and are just 1-1 against them with the road team winning both games. They do allow 2.72 goals per game so their defense isn’t always the best but they make up for it with a solid offensive unit.

On the other side the Ducks really have nothing to play for other than pride. At this point, they are 23-45-11 on the season and have lost 26 of their home games on the year. Obviously, they weren’t going to make the playoffs, but they seem to have completely given up on the season at this point. They are on a ten-game losing streak and have lost 15 of their last 18 games overall. The crazy part of the losing streak is that they had a very long home stand in this stretch. They only were able to win one game during their recent eight-game homestand and now they are closing out the season with three at home. It won’t be easy with the Avalanche and Kings on the schedule, but it could be worse.

I think this is one of those games that we need to take over on the Avalanche’s goals. I don’t do a lot of team totals, preferring full-game totals, but the Ducks have allowed a ton of goals and I’m not sure they are going to score three in this one. I think Colorado is likely to put up five goals in this game. The over 3.5 is juiced to -190 and that is way too high for me. I’ll take over 4.5 goals at +120.

