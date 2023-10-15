Team Total Play For Giants Vs. Bills

Videos by OutKick

Giants vs. Bills, 8:20 ET

Sunday Night Football brings us the Giants in primetime once again. This is far too many times for me in one season already (this is their fourth). I understand the bias toward the East Coast and major market teams, but there needs to be a bit of adjustment based on who we expect to be good this season, not who stumbled into the playoffs last year. Still, the only thing that matters is that we have football to watch, and more importantly, bet on. I’m ready to place a bet on the Giants and Bills as they take each other on Sunday night.

The Giants certainly do not look like the successful playoff team from last year. Remember they didn’t just make the playoffs, they actually won a game in the playoffs. Their defense looks terrible and everyone is running them ragged as well as throwing on them with ease. Their offense looks disjointed and out of sorts, and it has to be more than just Saquon Barkley missing games. Daniel Jones hasn’t taken a step forward, and probably took a step backward from his progress last season. I have written about my thoughts on him before, but here is a quick summary: He needs to use his legs more to keep plays alive. I’m not sure that he is forcing the ball, but he has six interceptions and just two touchdowns to go with fewer than 900 passing yards through five games. Their only win this season was somewhat lucky as they came from behind against the Cardinals. Last week was the first time they scored in the first half of the game. The Bills defense isn’t amazing, but they certainly should be able to stop a bad Giants offense.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – AUGUST 28: New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the New York Giants on August 28, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For a team with Super Bowl expectations, the Bills are just 3-2. I’m not sure that the record is much of an issue as it is at least somewhat explainable. The first game of the season should’ve been a nice and easy victory over the Jets as they didn’t even have to face Aaron Rodgers. They lost because they allowed a punt return for a touchdown in overtime. Fine, strange things happen in Week 1. I’ll even give them a bit of a pass for last week. They apparently got into London late or had plane issues. It isn’t just an issue with the trip though – your whole schedule is thrown off when you go to London, and the Jaguars were already there, having to play two games in London. There were mistakes of course from the Bills, and Josh Allen is usually good for a dumb pass per game, or at least fairly often, but the loss is at least slightly explainable. They get to face the Giants and try to absolutely destroy them in order to get the bad taste out of their mouth. In their wins, they’ve scored 37 or more points. In their losses, they’ve scored 20 or less.

This is a clear victory for the Bills. If they lose this, just burn the Super Bowl futures now. Covering the 14.5 seems like a reasonable expectation as well, but at this point, pay the extra 10 cents to protect yourself from the hook if you’d like. The Bills will be very common in parlays this week for the moneyline, but my play isn’t on that or the spread. I’m taking the Bills to put up 30 or more points in this one and will take their team total over 29.5.

