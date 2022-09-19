Team Total Play and Props for Vikings vs. Eagles

Vikings vs. Eagles, 8:30 ET

This is the second of two games on Monday Night Football and this one is between the Vikings and Eagles. It is very early, but it is conceivable to imagine both of these teams being playoff bound and seeing them face off against each other later in the year.

In the opening game for Minnesota, they gave the Packers all that they could handle and came away with an easy 23-7 victory at home. Not really a surprising result, but Justin Jefferson led the way and had two touchdowns from Kirk Cousins. That connection is becoming as reliable or as stable as any in football. I used to rely on Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams weekly, but now it seems like we have that with Cousins and Jefferson. One noticeably absent piece of the Vikings attack was Dalvin Cook. He still had 90 yards and 20 rushes but didn’t find the endzone. It will be interesting to see how the Vikings attack the Eagles team today. They allowed 181 rushing yards to the Eagles last week. This week is a similar backfield – you have to worry about two backs, and they are capable in the passing attack.

The big story that most are talking about with the Eagles is the offensive line. They only allowed one sack last game, and Jalen Hurts typically had plenty of time to pass. They were able to gain 216 yards on the ground thanks to the holes that the line opened up. All of their offensive touchdowns came from their running game as four different players found the endzone. Hurts had the most rushes on the team and Miles Sanders grabbed the most yards. I was impressed with how they moved the ball, but you’re eventually going to need some passing touchdowns. There was no lack of a connection between AJ Brown and Hurts, so you’d have to expect them to find the endzone at some point too. The Eagles had a really nice lead before almost blowing it last week. Their defense does have some holes and the Lions did a good job of exploiting them.

I really like Dalvin Cook to score the opening touchdown in this one. Justin Jefferson is becoming almost a surefire bet to be the first touchdown scorer of a game, but the Eagles have been exposed in the rushing game and Cook didn’t get in the endzone in the last one. This might be a way to keep him happy. At +750, I think this is worth a shot. I also think that AJ Brown finds the endzone in this one, he is +110 to grab one in the game. I’ll play both.

The only play I have for the game is for the Vikings to score over 23.5 points. I think that the Eagles defense will allow at least three touchdowns. Then all we need is a field goal for this to cash. I really think this game is a tossup and the Eagles are basically just getting home field points right now. I’m staying away from a side or total, but do think that the Vikings will get over 24 points tonight. If you want to look at them from last year they scored more than 24 points in seven of nine road games. I understand that year-to-year changes happen, but the core group is the same.

