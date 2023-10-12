Team Total Is Best Look For Thursday Night Football

Videos by OutKick

Broncos vs. Chiefs, 8:15 ET

It was a nice football week last week until Monday Night Football hit. We ended up taking a loss on the game (something that was winnable for the Packers) and then a loss on Davante Adams scoring a touchdown. Tonight, I’m looking to avenge that. We see a division rivalry taking place on Thursday Night Football between the Broncos and Chiefs.

The Denver Broncos have one win on the season. One. It came in a game where they were down by 21 points and were able to come back and overtake the Chicago Bears, also a one-win team right now. The idea that Sean Payton was going to come into the locker room, fix everything and make the Broncos contenders went out the window weeks ago. Sunday looked promising as they returned home and they went into the locker room up 13-8 at halftime. Hell broke loose after that and they allowed the Jets to score 23 points in the second half. To be clear, Aaron Rodgers did not return to the Jets at halftime. No, they allowed those points to Zach Wilson. The Broncos continue to make too many mental mistakes and turn the ball over too often. On the surface, Russell Wilson is having a decent enough season as he has 1210 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions. They have virtually no running game, but I think part of that is that they are falling behind in games and then abandon it too often. Tonight they should be able to get some points against a soft Kansas City secondary, but that’s only if they can keep Chris Jones away from Wilson… I’m not sure they can.

Sep 10, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs are 4-1, which isn’t all that surprising, and they were a couple of plays, or maybe a Travis Kelce presence from being 5-0 to start the year. The thing is, they aren’t looking like they are dominant yet. To their defense’s credit, they’ve allowed no more than 21 points to any opponent this season since Jones has come back. I do still think their secondary can be picked apart, but they are playing well enough when needed – very similar to how they have performed in the second half of the past few seasons. Patrick Mahomes has to miss his receivers over the past few years. Essentially the Chiefs have went from a potential Hall-of-Famer (Tyreek Hill) to… um, mostly receivers that would be third on any other team’s depth chart. Sure, he has Kelce, but the connections and continuity of this offense doesn’t look quite as great as it has in year’s past. Still, against this Denver defense, they should shine. Against the Bears defense, they absolutely demolished them. It should be a similar fate for the Broncos tonight.

11 points is a lot to trust for a cover in a divisional game. I don’t really trust the Broncos to keep the game close, but I also am not sure the Chiefs care about blowing them out on the short rest. I’d have to guess that the game will go under, but at this point, we’ve lost about five points of value on the line there. I think the Chiefs are going to be cautious with Kelce (he injured his ankle in the last game) and probably ride the running game a bit in this one. I’ll take the Chiefs under 29.5 points. Remember, this isn’t because of the Broncos defense. It is more about them just trying to win the game and that’s it.

