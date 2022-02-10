in NCAAB

‘Team’ Tennessee Handles State Behind 11-2 Run To End Game

updated

Videos by OutKick

No. 19 Tennessee was without starting junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua because of an ankle injury suffered Saturday that ended his season, but the team took over in a 72-63 win at Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler scored 18 points with five rebounds, five steals and three assists, and junior guard Josiah-Jordan James also scored 18 as the Volunteers (17-6, 8-3 SEC) won their third straight in front of 7,014 at Humphrey Coliseum. Guard Santiago Vescovi added 11 points with seven assists and five rebounds.

Freshman Brandon Huntley-Hartfield started for Nkamhoua, who was averaging 8.6 points and 5.6 rebounds with 25 blocked shots through 22 starts. Huntley-Hartfield scored just four points in 14 minutes, but he had the backing of his teammates.

“We had thought of a lot of different combinations,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “We really put a lot of thought into it. But to be quite honest with you, Josiah, Santi, those guys, they told Brandon, ‘We’re going to tell coach to start you.’ I like that those guys did that. That’s what I like about this group. Now, they’re starting to take ownership. It’s their team.”

Guard Zakai Zeigler added 11 points and five steals off the bench and made 6-of-6 free throws. Four of those came over the last 47 seconds.

“When they start talking and making suggestions like that, it gives you really nice feelings as a coaching staff,” Barnes said.

Mississippi State’s Cameron Matthews hit a layup with 4:20 to go for a 61-61 tie, but Tennessee scored 11 of the game’s next 13 points. Chandler hit a layup, followed by a Vescovie 3-pointer off an assist by Zeigler, who closed the game with a layup and the four free throws.

Iverson Molinar led State (14-9, 5-5) with 16 points, and Garrison Brooks added 15.

In other games Wednesday, Florida won its fourth straight, 72-63 at home over Georgia and Alabama won 97-83 at Ole Miss behind career highs from Jaden Shackelford in points (30) and 3-pointers (8).

SATURDAY’S GAMES (All times eastern)

Texas A&M (15-9, 4-7) at No. 1 Auburn (22-2, 10-1), Noon, ESPN

Arkansas (19-5, 8-3) at Alabama (15-9, 5-6), Noon, SEC Network

South Carolina (13-10, 4-7) at Georgia (6-18, 1-10), 2 p.m., SEC Network

Florida (16-8, 6-5) at No. 5 Kentucky (20-4, 9-2), 4 p.m., ESPN

Vanderbilt (13-10, 5-6) at No. 19 Tennessee (17-6, 8-3), 6 p.m., SEC Network

Mississippi State (14-9, 5-5) at LSU (17-7, 5-6), 8 p.m., ESPN2

Ole Miss (12-12, 3-8) at Missouri (9-14, 3-7), 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Mississippi State BulldogsRick BarnesSECTennessee Volunteers

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau has been on the LSU beat since 1998 with multiple outlets in Louisiana, prior to that he had covered both Auburn and Alabama. He won first place for his game feature on LSU's upset at Florida last season from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). He was also named Beat Writer of Year, by Louisiana Sports Writers Association in July; placed in three Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) categories – Beat Writer, Explanatory, Game Coverage – last spring. Guilbeau was also the FWAA first-place winner for columns in 2017 and was also the top overall winner in 2016 FWAA placing first for his game story, second in columns, and receiving honorable mention for features.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here