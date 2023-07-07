Teachers Unions Pushing Soft Porn In Summer Reading Lists | Tomi Lahren

updated

Videos by OutKick

Just when you thought the cult that is the Almighty teachers union couldn’t get any more brazen and shameless … they’ve outdone themselves with their summer reading list.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Just in case this wasn’t clear, the teachers unions care more about indoctrinating your kids and pushing out parents than they do any academic or educational goal. 

First they pushed for school closures, then the masking and forced vaxxing of children and now the largest teachers union – the National Education Association – has come out with a summer reading list that’s less educational and more, soft porn. 

Yeah the NEA has recommended teachers include the graphic gay sex novel “Gender Queer” on their students summer reading lists. 

Yes, it is what it looks like, a manual for gay sex, masturbation and more.

Is it educational? Yeah, sure, if you’re trying to groom and sexualize children!!

Disgusting. Repulsive. Downright sickening. 

There’s a reason this book is banned, because it doesn’t belong in front of children! 

We must ask, WHY do these ADULTS want KIDS reading about this stuff? Why? What’s the end goal here? 

But “Gender Queer” isn’t the only concerning book on the list. Another is “White Fragility,” a book that details how white people are pretty much the worst and use anger, shame and guilt to avoid taking responsibility for racism and inequality. 

String those two books together and you pretty much have the Liberal Bible and would-be Democrat constitution rolled into one. 

CNN Accidentally Advocates For Privatized Education; Teachers Unions Can’t Be Happy About That

Folks, they used to target this crap at college and university students but now they’ve set their sites on the younger ones. Why? Because they play the long game. They are creating their own brainwashed army of adolescents who will grow up to be Democrat voters and activists.

Our young people, our students, are failing by about every academic metric. And yet, the teachers unions have expressly declared their goal is not to better education or academic performance or achievement but rather,

To teach young impressionable students to hate one another, hate their parents and deny their own biology under the guise of “expression.” 

Parents, get your houses in order because this crap, it’s not ending till you make it stop. 

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts, catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick social networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless

teachers unionTomi LahrenTomi Lahren is Fearless

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

Leave a Reply