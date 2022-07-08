Teachers Union Proposes Resolution to Change the Word ‘Mother’ to ‘Birthing Parent,’ Mandate Masks and Vaccines in Schools

One of the nation’s largest teachers unions, the National Education Association, recently proposed several disturbing resolutions for their members to consider.

Teachers unions have become an increasing focus for concerned parents and the general public. Their purposeful opposition to school re-openings was a remarkably shameful example of ignorance and malice.

They influenced guidelines from the CDC and pushed for endless masking, despite the lack of evidence behind it.

Beyond the pandemic response, the teachers unions embrace of critical race theory and identity politics has outraged parents across the country.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, for example, was elected in no small part due to the takeover of schools in the state by progressive teachers and school board members.

Perhaps there’s no better indication of the complete capture of teachers unions by far left politics than a recent proposal by the NEA to “change the word ‘mother’ in contracts to ‘birthing parent’ for the purpose of being inclusive to the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Fortunately, the measure was never actually voted on, but it indicates how far the union membership is willing to go to redefine language:

“‘Using this contract language, members need not worry about how a Board of Education/solicitor defines ‘maternity leave,’ ‘mother,’ and/or ‘father’; the language is an inclusive reflection of how LGBTQIA+ members build families,’ the proposed resolution said.”

Not content with attempting to erase women by referring to mothers as “birthing parents,” the union also proposed a resolution to support a national “mandatory masking” and vaccination policy in schools.

Thankfully that resolution was voted down, but the attempt to enforce ineffective mandates on children is yet another indication that teachers unions do not have the best interest of kids at heart.

Both of these absurdist proposals are utterly indefensible.

The hypocrisy of far left teachers whose ideology simultaneously claims to care about a “woman’s right to choose” while erasing the role of mothers, has reached Megan Rapinoe levels.

A woman might have a right to choose in their minds, but once she does choose to have a child, she loses her biological sex and becomes a “birthing parent.”

Attempting to redefine language is apparently and disturbingly now the role of teachers. Their sole job should be to educate children, not propagandize them with progressive ideology. But that appears to be too much to ask of modern day unions.

Their desire to mandate masks and vaccines, well after it’s been conclusively determined that neither prevent transmission or infection is another concerning part of this story.

Seemingly the overwhelming majority of teachers still get their information from “experts” like Fauci and the CDC, despite their repeated and disproven efforts to spread misinformation over the past two years.

While most rational thinking people have moved past the absurd, anti-science lunacy of mask mandates, teachers are still desperately clinging to their ideological heroes. Vaccine mandates are equally illogical, given the unequivocal reality that they do nothing to protect against infection or transmission to others.

The fact that neither of these proposals advanced is mildly encouraging, but their existence in the first place speaks to a concerning, uncertain future.

It’s hard to imagine these resolutions being remotely considered just a few years ago, so even though they’re not coming into effect this year, who knows what could or will happen with future votes down the road.