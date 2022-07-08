Teacher Sarah Seales Fired After School Discovers Racy OnlyFans Account

For Indiana teacher Sarah Seales, school’s not only out for summer, school’s out forever.

The reason?

An OnlyFans account that would prove her to be overqualified to teach either anatomy or sex ed, resulted in her termination from Starbase, which offers STEM classes to fifth grade students located in South Bend, IN.

“Please join my OnlyFans! I just got fired from my teaching job! I need all the support I can get! Tips and loving support appreciated!!,” was the message Seales, more commonly known as “Buttercup,” delivered through her Instagram last week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Juree (@sarahjuree_keto_babe_coach)

Seales was fired on June 27th via a letter sent by Starbase administration. Contents of the termination letter were shared via Real News Michiana late last month and in read, in part: “These (OnlyFans) photos pose a real and immediate risk of harm to the reputation or business dealings of Starbase Indiana, Inc. up to and including the loss of schools, donors, community partners and our contract to operate with the State National Guard.”

Since more actively promoting her OnlyFans after losing her teaching gig, Seales has gained a significant amount of new followers – she’s at just under 2,500 – and seems content away from the classroom.

“Women can now become their own boss and be able to manage their own platform, pages and images,” Seales said via her IG account. “I appreciate the fans who are helping me to reclaim my life in every beautiful way possible! The support is amazing and I am now in the Top 7% of content producers!”

Class dismissed.

