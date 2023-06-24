Teacher Refuses To Let Student Eat Lunch Because She Said It Wasn’t Healthy

Videos by OutKick

A mother is furious after an elementary school teacher refused to let her son eat the lunch she packed for him, because she thought it wasn’t healthy enough.

Yes, welcome to just another example of “authoritative” figures taking matters into their own hands – regardless if the parent agreed to it or not. In this case, it was over a slice of cake!

“WE DO NOT ATTACH A MORAL VALUE TO FOOD”

Ashley Griffiths says that she was surprised when her son came back with the cake still in his lunchbox, only to then find out that he wasn’t allowed to eat it. The teacher literally refused to open it for him because it wasn’t healthy enough.

“We believe in this house that it’s our job as adults to provide enough food and variety for our son’s nutritional needs to be met and to allow him to listen to his body and make decisions accordingly,” Griffiths said in a TikTok video that is now making the rounds.

“That means he’s allowed to have sweet things sometimes… We do not attach a moral value to food,” she continued.

“I MADE THE DECISION”

As the video continued you could tell that Griffiths was thinking about the issue even more as she then began dropping curse words at the absurdity of what had happened. “As far as I’m concerned, if my son has eaten his ham and his cheese and his yogurt and his fruit and his sandwich, he can have the f’n cake if he’s hungry. He can eat the f’n cake because it’s not in there to be a decoration. I made the decision to put it in there for him.”

Griffiths is 100% right here. It’d be one thing if a kid was purposely going around his parents’ back and eating something that he wasn’t supposed to be, but this is literally a piece of cake THAT HIS OWN PARENT PUT IN THERE. On top of that, she says that he already ate the other healthy food that was packed including a sandwich and fruit!

Honestly, I’m not even that surprised anymore at the ridiculousness of this. What do you expect when someone like Randi Weingarten is setting an example?

Perhaps the worst part is that this is maybe happening to your kids at school and you might not even know about it. And it’s not just food – that’s almost trivial. Instead, it’s everything from the subjects they are being taught, to being punished for having other views and not being in complete lockstep with what is being taught.

Parents are parents for a reason and unless there is a harmful situation going on where there is a need for intervention, as Griffiths says in her viral video, “I don’t remember asking you,” for your help – especially over a slice of cake.