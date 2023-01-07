Teacher Fired for Refusing to Comply With Vaccine Mandate Calls Out Randi Weingarten

Randi Weingarten has become one of the most powerful union leaders in the country by putting politics above teachers.

Now, thankfully, some teachers aren’t taking her political activism lying down.

One former teacher said, according to Fox News, that Weingarten is “not really taking on the leadership she needs to.”

Weingarten blamed “culture wars” for a shortage of teachers across the country. That was contradicted by Rachelle Garcia, a teacher fired for refusing to comply with a vaccine mandate in NYC.

Far from realizing that the ridiculous mandates and politicization could have played a role, Weingarten blamed parental involvement.

“‘The truth about America’s teacher shortage -it worsened during the pandemic-because of burnout & the culture wars that put teachers and staff under constant scrutiny over any conversations involving history, racism and sexuality,’ Weingarten wrote.”

It’s hard to be more wrong than that.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 11: Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks during a March for Our Lives rally against gun violence on the National Mall June 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. The March For Our Lives movement was spurred by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. After recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, a bipartisan group of Senators continue to negotiate a potential compromise deal on gun violence and gun safety legislation. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Weingarten Misdirects to Avoid Responsibility

Garcia pointed out that Weingarten’s hardline stance on vaccine mandates was a significant contributor to hiring shortages.

“…you have the vaccine mandates or just mandates in general, forcing it upon teachers, which in the beginning she had a different stance. She said she wasn’t going to force it upon teachers, and all of a sudden she changed it,” Garcia said.

Instead of fighting for teachers, Weingarten has focused her effort on advancing a specific political agenda.

She pushed to keep schools closed during the pandemic, which will have tremendous consequences down the road.

She celebrates Democratic legislative priorities and criticizes parents desire to know what their kids are being taught.

Weingarten is everything wrong with modern teachers unions, overtly politicized, unwilling to take responsibility, and demonstrably dishonest.

Maybe parents are concerned with what’s actually happening in schools, not just “conversations about history.”

Weingarten could have followed science and fought for teachers to keep their jobs if they didn’t want to get vaccinated. She did the opposite.

She followed her political allies, who lied and misled the public about what the vaccines could and couldn’t do.

As a result, there are shortages and a general lack of interest from teachers uninterested in complying with mandates.

But admitting that would require introspection and self-awareness, something Weingarten can’t tolerate.

So she’ll blame others for the mess she helped create. Just like the supposed “experts” she constantly appeals to.