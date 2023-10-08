TD OF THE WEEK: Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin Scores Juggling, Behind-The-Back TD (Video)

Videos by OutKick

This is the rare Denver Broncos TD that actually popped off the screen.

Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin took a screen pass 22 yards to the house. As if weaving through the defense wasn’t enough, McLaughlin juggled the catch when it skipped off his hands and jumped behind him. McLaughlin’s speed saved the Broncos’ drive. The Broncos took a 7-3 lead over the New York Jets.

Jaleel McLaughlin became an unlikely early-game star, filling in for RB1 Javonte Williams, who is battling an injured quad. He shined in an interim role in Week 4’s win over the Chicago Bears. The rookie tallied 104 total yards of offense and a touchdown.

This guy happens to be the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher (8,166 yards) and went undrafted. He added 79 touchdowns to an impressive college resume.

McLaughlin’s TD on Sunday pumped action into a game battling low expectations. Frankly, no one’s canceling plans to watch the staggering Broncos take on Zach Wilson and the Jets.

A hideous safety by Russell Wilson in the first quarter inched the Jets closer to the Broncos’ lead, 7-5.

Both teams are trying to dig out of a 1-3 season start. Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett looks for vengeance against his former team, now led by HC Sean Payton, who’s been openly critical of Hackett.

