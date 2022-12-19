TCU’s Max Duggan Announces He’s Going Pro

TCU quarterback and Heisman finalist Max Duggan is capitalizing on his strong 12-1 campaign with the Horned Frogs with a trip to the pros.

Duggan announced on social media Sunday that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

He led TCU to its first CFP berth and helped the Horned Frogs go undefeated in the regular season. Duggan put up stats worthy of strong consideration in mid-to-late rounds: throwing for 3,321 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions.

His statement read, in part:

“To Horned Frog Nation: Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this amazing university. Thank you for the cheers, support, passion, and the opportunity to play the game. To have all this in front of the best fans in the nation is the most fortunate college career I could have imagined.

“In light of my appreciation, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. But first, we still have business to take care of.”

RELATED: MAX DUGGAN’S MOM TELLS HIM HE WON MAJOR AWARD, QB HAS HEARTWARMING REACTION

Duggan also put his pro-level tenacity on display during an incredible Big 12 Championship game against Kansas State. TCU fell short of the overtime win, 31-28, but Duggan’s dual-threat abilities through the air and with physical runs in crunchtime presented the senior’s readiness to win at any level.

The 21-year-old finished second (188) in Heisman voting to USC’s Caleb Williams (544).

Duggan is still expected to take on No. 2 Michigan at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.

QBs expected to go at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft include Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis, OSU’s CJ Stroud and Stanford’s Tanner McKee.