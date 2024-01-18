TCU Women’s Basketball Team Forfeits Two Games Over Shortage of Players; Tryouts Announced To Save Horned Frogs’ Season

Videos by OutKick

TCU women’s basketball suffered a complete 180 after starting their season 14-0. Since the marvelous start, the Lady Horned Frogs dropped four straight games and must forfeit their next two due to a shortage of healthy players.

Announced Wednesday, TCU officially forfeited games to No. 7 Kansas State and No. 24 Iowa State, scheduled for Wednesday night and Saturday, respectively.

TCU’s forfeitures do not affect their overall record. However, the losses will affect their conference record.

Shortage of Healthy Players Rocks TCU Women’s Basketball

The team now relies on walk-ons to step up and save their season following their shortage of available players. TCU announced their intentions will hold tryouts this week after injuries cut the roster to six scholarship athletes, as relayed by ESPN. Requirements for the tryouts include full-time TCU student status and high school hoops experience, at minimum.

The program released a statement on the forfeitures. “The cancellations are a result of injuries within the TCU program and ensure the health and safety of the program’s student-athletes,” the official statement read.

TCU women’s basketball will hold open tryouts on Thursday and Friday for full-time students interested in walking-on for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.



Please see the information below or contact Jessie Craig (JESSIE.CRAIG@tcu.edu) for additional details. #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/pQV2SvYnBm — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) January 17, 2024

This week, TCU announced a season-ending injury to point guard Jaden Owens. Center Sedona Prince suffered a broken finger injury on Jan. 3, sidelining the player indefinitely. On Wednesday, forward DaiJa Turner announced her decision to undergo left ankle surgery, ending her season.

After their perfect 14-0 start, TCU fell into a four-game losing streak, kicking the Lady Horned Frogs out of the AP Top-25 rankings. TCU’s next game is scheduled for Jan. 23, taking on UCF.