TCU Will Spoil Deion Sanders’ Colorado Debut

Colorado vs. TCU, 12:00 ET

There aren’t too many things nicer than sitting with the windows open in the beginning of September, surrounded by snacks and beer, and watching College Football kickoff. I’m not sure what it is about the opening week of something, but excitement in the air and hope surrounds all teams. Maybe it is that we’ve missed it so much we are happy to have it back. Whatever the reason, football is back and we can rejoice. Today, I’m happy to bring a bet on the game between Colorado and TCU.

Colorado has gotten more buzz about them than almost any team in the offseason. Why is that? It is because Deion Sanders is now their head coach. Can he turn this program into something? I really doubt it. How quickly can he get all of the guys that came over with him via transfer into position and ready to click as a team. The best coaches in football seem to do this yearly with all the turnover they have to deal with, but think about it, a school like Alabama or Georgia builds it for years so they can keep some continuity as players move on. Colorado doesn’t have that, and it should take a couple of years to get this up and running. Colorado is going to have just one returning starter from 2022. They have a safety that is coming back, everyone else will be either a transfer player, or a freshman. The program was in need of rejuvenation and Sanders will bring that, but it will take time and that isn’t something that they have against TCU. The thing is, there is enough talent, but that doesn’t translate to success right away.

Head Coach Deion Sanders looks to turn around the Colorado football program.

TCU has a lot less question marks, and clearly had a great season last year, going undefeated until the National Championship where they were absolutely rocked by Georgia. There is turnover on their end though as they don’t have their quarterback from last year, a running back, leading receiver, and have also lost pieces on their offensive line. Still, their program is miles ahead of where Colorado is in comparison to starting points. The question is if their new quarterback, Chandler Morris, will be able to elevate his game to starter level as he is now at the helm. He was the starter last year before Max Duggan took over due to injury. So, he should have plenty of practice reps under his belt. The offense of TCU was very good last season, but I have to imagine that it takes a step back at this point. Winning the game shouldn’t be much of an issue, but this game will come down to who can click faster as a team. TCU certainly has the edge in that regard.

I think the best option here is to take TCU -20.5. I don’t have much faith in the Colorado offense, and I think that the defense will take a while to come together. TCU’s offense could struggle against the Colorado defense with two solid quarterbacks, but I’m not sure that they can stop both the running and passing game. Take TCU -20.5.

